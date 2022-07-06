Left Menu

J&K admin enhances ex gratia relief to kin of defence personnel hailing from UT

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:55 IST
J&K admin enhances ex gratia relief to kin of defence personnel hailing from UT
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday approved the enhancement of ex gratia relief to kin of defence force personnel hailing from the Union territory, who attain martyrdom anywhere in the country, from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

The Administrative Council (AC) approved the five-fold enhancement at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

''The Administrative Council approved the enhancement of ex-gratia relief from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh in favour of next of kin (NoK) of those defence personnel who hail from Jammu and Kashmir and attain martyrdom within the territorial jurisdiction of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir,'' an official spokesman said.

Similarly, the Administrative Council also sanctioned ex-gratia relief of Rs 25 lakh in favour of NoK of those defence personnel hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, who attain martyrdom in consequence of official duties outside the UT but within the country.

''These provisions will be made effective from 01.02.2022 and will remove the disparity between relief provisions in J&K and other states/UTs. The decision will also boost the morale of the soldiers who hail from J&K and are serving in adverse weather and terrain conditions,'' the spokesman added.

PTI MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022