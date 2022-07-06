Group of UK ministers to tell Johnson to go-BBC reporter
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:02 IST
A group of cabinet ministers are about to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit, including the chief whip who is in charge of marshalling the party, a BBC reporter said on Wednesday.
Johnson is currently appearing before a parliamentary select committee hearing that is expected to last until at least 17:00 local time.
