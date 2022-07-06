UK transport minister Shapps arrives at PM's 10 Downing Street office
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:55 IST
British Transport Minister Grant Shapps arrived at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 10 Downing Street office on Wednesday, following reports a delegation of senior ministers would tell Johnson to resign.
Shapps did not speak to reporters on his way into the building.
