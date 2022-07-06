Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday.
Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.
An Illinois judge ordered Crimo to be held without bail. Police found the shells of 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop that he fired from, Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Ben Dillon said in court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kellogg, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Eggo, will split into 3 companies; corporate HQ moves to Chicago, reports AP.
Hedge fund Citadel to move headquarters to Miami from Chicago
PM Modi inspired India to dream big, says Indian envoy to US while launching books on him in Chicago
Police: 5-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago
Suspected shooter in Chicago July 4 parade attack bought gun legally