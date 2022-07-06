17-year-old girl raped by man in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man who has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, police said. Hoshiarpur Sadar police station house officer Jai Pal said accused Gulzar Ram of village Hukkran took the girl, who works as a saleswoman, to an unknown place on his scooter on July 4, and allegedly raped her. Police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act against the accused, and are trying to nab him. In a separate case, police on Wednesday arrested Nitish (20), a migrant labourer, for allegedly attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl, a class 5 student.

