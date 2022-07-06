Left Menu

17-year-old girl raped by man in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man who has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act POCSO Act, police said. In a separate case, police on Wednesday arrested Nitish 20, a migrant labourer, for allegedly attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl, a class 5 student.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:10 IST
17-year-old girl raped by man in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man who has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, police said. Hoshiarpur Sadar police station house officer Jai Pal said accused Gulzar Ram of village Hukkran took the girl, who works as a saleswoman, to an unknown place on his scooter on July 4, and allegedly raped her. Police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act against the accused, and are trying to nab him. In a separate case, police on Wednesday arrested Nitish (20), a migrant labourer, for allegedly attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl, a class 5 student.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022