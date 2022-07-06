Left Menu

Maha: Man falls into nullah, dies

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:42 IST
Maha: Man falls into nullah, dies
A 25-year-old man drowned in a drain in Katol city in Nagpur district of Maharashtra while he was answering nature's call, police said on Wednesday. The deceased slipped and fell into the mud-filled nullah on early Tuesday morning and died. A case of accidental death was registered by the Katol police, an official said.

