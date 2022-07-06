Maha: Man falls into nullah, dies

A 25-year-old man drowned in a drain in Katol city in Nagpur district of Maharashtra while he was answering nature's call, police said on Wednesday. The deceased slipped and fell into the mud-filled nullah on early Tuesday morning and died. A case of accidental death was registered by the Katol police, an official said.

