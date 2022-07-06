Left Menu

Maha: Class 12 girl hangs self to death, 'suicide note' found

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Class 12 female student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at a government ashram school at Sakhre in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where she was studying, on Wednesday afternoon, police said. A ''suicide note'' was recovered from the spot, in which the girl from a tribal community said she was in love with a boy and was taking the extreme step as she was depressed, assistant inspector of Vikramgad police station Pradeep Gite said. Her inmates in the ashram school noticed her body and alerted the management, following which the local police rushed to the spot. ''The body of the deceased girl was sent for a post-mortem to a government hospital and a case of accidental death registered,'' he added.

