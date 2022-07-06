Left Menu

Jury finds suspect guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:16 IST
Jury finds suspect guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
  • Country:
  • United States

A California man was found guilty on Wednesday of killing Grammy-winning Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019.

A jury in Los Angeles County Superior Court convicted Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Hussle outside a clothing store the rapper owned in south Los Angeles.

