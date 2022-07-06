Jury finds suspect guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Updated: 06-07-2022
A California man was found guilty on Wednesday of killing Grammy-winning Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019.
A jury in Los Angeles County Superior Court convicted Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Hussle outside a clothing store the rapper owned in south Los Angeles.
