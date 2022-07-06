IMF chief says 'cannot rule out' possible global recession

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:53 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said the outlook for the global economy had "darkened significantly" since April and she could not rule out a possible global recession next year given the elevated risks. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters the fund would downgrade in coming weeks its 2022 forecast for 3.6% global economic growth for the third time this year, adding that IMF economists were still finalizing the new numbers.

The IMF is expected to release its updated forecast for 2022 and 2023 in late July, after slashing its forecast by nearly a full percentage point in April. The global economy expanded by 6.1% in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

