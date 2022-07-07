Delhi will raise issues of stubble burning, water-sharing pact in Northern Zonal Council meeting

The Delhi government will raise the issues of crop stubble burning and water-sharing agreement in the Northern Zonal Council meeting scheduled to be held in Jaipur later this week, official sources said on Wednesday.

Delhi will demand a revision of the Yamuna water-sharing agreement with northern states, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting on Saturday to discuss regional issues.

The Northern Zonal Council comprises Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Chandigarh.

The agenda of the meeting has 22 issues, including seven suggested by the Delhi government, they said.

The council meeting is normally attended by chief ministers and senior ministers of the states and UTs. However, in case of Delhi, the Lt Governor may attend the meeting as the administrator of NCT of Delhi, officials said.

Preventing stubble burning in states like Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be one of the main issues to be raised by Delhi in the meeting, they said.

The Delhi government is also expected to demand an increase in its share in the Yamuna water in view of increasing need of the city population.

Delhi receives water as per a 1994 agreement with northern states which is 610 MGD at present, they said.

Cyber-crime prevention, challenges of social media, speedy investigation of cases of sexual offences against women and children and implementation of fast-track courts for ensuring speedy disposal and removing pendency of rape and POCSO Act cases will also be raised by Delhi, they added.

