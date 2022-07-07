Left Menu

Delhi will raise issues of stubble burning, water-sharing pact in Northern Zonal Council meeting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 00:35 IST
Delhi will raise issues of stubble burning, water-sharing pact in Northern Zonal Council meeting
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will raise the issues of crop stubble burning and water-sharing agreement in the Northern Zonal Council meeting scheduled to be held in Jaipur later this week, official sources said on Wednesday.

Delhi will demand a revision of the Yamuna water-sharing agreement with northern states, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting on Saturday to discuss regional issues.

The Northern Zonal Council comprises Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Chandigarh.

The agenda of the meeting has 22 issues, including seven suggested by the Delhi government, they said.

The council meeting is normally attended by chief ministers and senior ministers of the states and UTs. However, in case of Delhi, the Lt Governor may attend the meeting as the administrator of NCT of Delhi, officials said.

Preventing stubble burning in states like Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be one of the main issues to be raised by Delhi in the meeting, they said.

The Delhi government is also expected to demand an increase in its share in the Yamuna water in view of increasing need of the city population.

Delhi receives water as per a 1994 agreement with northern states which is 610 MGD at present, they said.

Cyber-crime prevention, challenges of social media, speedy investigation of cases of sexual offences against women and children and implementation of fast-track courts for ensuring speedy disposal and removing pendency of rape and POCSO Act cases will also be raised by Delhi, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022