Biden says Justice Department will take action if necessary in Akron shooting
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the Justice Department would take appropriate action if the investigation of a police shooting of a Black man in Akron, Ohio, reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes.
Demonstrators took to the streets of Akron after police on Sunday released body camera video that showed eight officers shooting Jayland Walker as many as 60 times as he fled a traffic stop on June 27.
