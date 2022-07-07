62-yr-old priest beaten to death in Delhi

A 62-year-old priest was allegedly beaten to death by a man in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

Following the incident, the accused was assaulted by some locals and is currently in a hospital, they said.

Police received information around 5.40 am on Wednesday regarding a priest, identified as Soni Ram, being beaten near Pusta in Sonia Vihar, an official said.

When the police team reached the spot, they learned that Ram, a resident of Sonia Vihar, had been shifted to JPC hospital while the accused -- Sonu Bhatt -- was assaulted by the public and taken to Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, the officer said.

Ram was later shifted to GTB Hospital but succumbed to injuries in the evening, they said.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered against Bhatt, who is still hospitalized, the officer said.

After a preliminary investigation, it has surfaced that Bhatt is not in a ''healthy state of mind'' and was known to the deceased, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)