Man shot dead in UP

A 42-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a medical store in Morna village of the district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Bhopa area.

ASP, Rural, Atul Srivastava said three bike-borne assailants opened fire at Praveen Kumar, killing him on the spot.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

