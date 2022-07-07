Left Menu

Basketball-Griner's wife pushes for release of detained WNBA player

Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle has called on the Biden administration to do "whatever is necessary" to secure the release of the WNBA player, who remains detained in Russia on drug charges.

Brittney Griner Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle has called on the Biden administration to do "whatever is necessary" to secure the release of the WNBA player, who remains detained in Russia on drug charges. Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed cannabis oil vape cartridges and she could face up to 10 years in prison. She went on trial last week and her next hearing is set for Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden told the basketball player in a call on Wednesday that he was working to secure her release as soon as possible, describing her detention as "intolerable". "What and how I feel is no longer hurt by the impact of this tragedy. What and how I feel today is a deeper emotion than hurt. I'm frustrated," Cherelle Griner said later at a rally organized by Brittney's team Phoenix Mercury.

"I'm frustrated that 140 days have passed since my wife has been able to speak to me, to our family and to our friends. I'm frustrated that my wife is not going to get justice. "Let's make sure this administration knows that they have our support to do whatever is necessary and that we are not going to ever be quiet until she's home safely."

Griner, who had been playing for a Russian team during the WNBA off-season, was formally told at her first hearing that she was charged with intentionally importing narcotics into Russia. The two-time Olympic gold medallist sent Biden a letter this week, telling him she was "terrified (she) might be here forever".

Griner's case has drawn heightened attention amid Russia's war in Ukraine, with relations between Moscow and Washington at their worst point since the Cold War.

