Left Menu

Eight die in Eastern Cape since winter initiation season starts

Committee chairperson Fikile Xasa said the deaths occured in the KSD Local Municipality and Mhlontlo Local Municipality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-07-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 15:54 IST
Eight die in Eastern Cape since winter initiation season starts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Eight initiates have died in the Eastern Cape since the beginning of traditional male circumcision season on 17 June 2022.

The development was this week confirmed by the Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) during an oversight visit to two initiation schools in Port St John's, which is part of the OR Tambo District Municipality.

The committee was briefed about initiation challenges in Port St John's Local Municipality, Ngquza Hill Local Municipality, King Sabatha Dalindyebo (KSD) Local Municipality, Nyandeni Local Municipality and Mhlontlo Local Municipality.

The National Initiation Oversight Committee, established by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the Eastern Cape Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee, formed part of the team that is accompanying the committee on the oversight visits.

Committee chairperson Fikile Xasa said the deaths occured in the KSD Local Municipality and Mhlontlo Local Municipality.

"The committee will be visiting the KSD municipality tomorrow as part of its oversight programme. The committee will be provided with additional information on the cause of these deaths," he said.

Furthermore, he said, the committee was informed that there were 66 confirmed legal initiation schools and 68 illegal initiation schools in the OR Tambo District.

"The committee was also informed that the closure of illegal initiation schools was complicated by the fact that there are no hospital beds available for the initiates that are rescued from these illegal schools and that the erstwhile rescue centres are no longer operational due to the COVID-19 pandemic and depletion of resources."

The Customary Initiation Act, he added, is clear on what action needs to be taken against illegal schools and they need to be closed down.

"The committee expects traditional surgeons and nurses who are part of these illegal schools to be arrested and charged.

"The committee is clear that law enforcement agencies should not tolerate any lawless behaviour from communities that protect illegal traditional surgeons and nurses. Additionally, the police informed the committee that they have made 8 arrests and opened 21 cases for the current season," he said.

The committee commended the decision taken by Matatiele in the Alfred Nzo District Municipality not to open any initiation schools this winter season due to poor weather conditions.

The committee will today meet with local houses/traditional councils in KSD and visit initiation schools in Mthatha.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022