WCD Ministry issues guidelines for Mission Vatsalya Scheme

Mission Vatsalya promotes family-based non-institutional care of children in difficult circumstances based on the principle of institutionalization of children as a measure of last resort.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme "Mission Vatsalya" erstwhile Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme, since 2009-10 for the welfare and rehabilitation of children. The objective of Mission Vatsalya is to secure a healthy and happy childhood for each and every child in India, ensure opportunities to enable them to discover their full potential and assist them in flourishing in all respects, in a sustained manner, foster a sensitive, supportive and synchronized ecosystem for development of children, assist States/UTs in delivering the mandate of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and achieve the SDG goals. Mission Vatsalya promotes family-based non-institutional care of children in difficult circumstances based on the principle of institutionalization of children as a measure of last resort.

Components under Mission Vatsalya include- Improve functioning of statutory bodies; Strengthen service delivery structures; Upscale institutional care/services; Encourage non-institutional community-based care; emergency outreach services; Training and capacity building.

All the States/UTs have signed the Memorandum of Undertaking (MoU) with the Ministry for implementation of the Scheme. Mission Vatsalya will be implemented as a centrally sponsored scheme as per prescribed cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and State/UT Governments.

The ministry has issued detailed guidelines for the Mission Vatsalya Scheme and State Governments/UT Administrations have been asked to prepare their financial proposal and plans for the year 2022-23 under Mission Vatsalya Scheme on the basis of financial norms of Guidelines. The norms of Mission Vatsalya scheme will be applicable from 01 April, 2022.

