Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence meeting to be held on July 11

  Defence Secretary, three Service Chiefs and other senior officials of Ministry of Defence are likely to be present.

Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence meeting to be held on July 11
A meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on July 11, 2022. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is scheduled to brief the Committee members about various aspects of the recently-launched AGNIPATH scheme, through which recruitment of soldiers in all the three Services will henceforth take place.

