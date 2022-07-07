UK's Truss says Johnson was right to resign as PM
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday that Boris Johnson was right to step down as prime minister.
"The PM has made the right decision," she said. "We need calmness and unity now and to keep governing while a new leader is found."
