U.S. House panel asks gunmaker CEOs to testify amid mass shootings

The U.S. House Oversight Committee has called on the chief executives of three gunmakers to testify on July 20 as part of its investigation into the firearms industry following a wave of high-profile mass shootings, the panel said on Thursday. The CEOs of Smith & Wesson Brands, Sturm, Ruger & Co as well as privately held Daniel Defense were sent letters on Wednesday requesting their appearance, the Washington Post reported.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The U.S. House Oversight Committee has called on the chief executives of three gunmakers to testify on July 20 as part of its investigation into the firearms industry following a wave of high-profile mass shootings, the panel said on Thursday.

The CEOs of Smith & Wesson Brands, Sturm, Ruger & Co as well as privately held Daniel Defense were sent letters on Wednesday requesting their appearance, the Washington Post reported. Representatives of the gun manufacturers could not be immediately reached for comment on the House's request.

The panel, in publicly announcing the request in a Twitter post, cited Monday's mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois in which a lone alleged gunman killed at least seven people and wounded dozens of others using a high-powered rifle. Last month, lawmakers on the panel heard from victims and relatives of mass shootings in May at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

The oversight panel has also asked five gunmakers for manufacturing, marketing, and sales data.

