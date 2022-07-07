Scoreboard: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd women's ODI

Scoreboard of the third and final women's ODI between India and Sri Lanka here on Thursday. India Innings: Shafali Verma lbw b Rashmi de Silva 49 Smriti Mandhanac Anushka Sanjeewani b Kavisha Dilhari 6 Yastika Bhatia c Ama Kanchana b Ranaweera 30 Harleen Deolst Anushka Sanjeewani b Rashmi de Silva 1 Deepti Sharma Hasini Perera b O Ranasinghe 4 Harmanpreet Kaur c O Ranasinghe b Athapaththu 75 Richa Ghoshc Athapaththu b Ranaweera 2 Pooja Vastrakarnot out 56 Meghna Singhb Athapaththu 8 Renuka Singhb Ama Kanchana 2 Rajeshwari Gayakwadnot out 3 Extras: (W-17, NB-2) 19 Total: (For nine wickets in 50 Overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-89, 3-92, 4-94, 5-118, 6-124, 7-221, 8-242, 9-251.

Bowling: Ama Kanchana 9-0-63-1, Oshadi Ranasinghe 9-0-42-1, Kavisha Dilhari 8-0-30-1, Inoka Ranaweera 10-0-22-2, Rashmi Silva 6-0-53-2, Chamari Athapaththu 8-0-45-2.

Sri Lanka Innings: Vishmi Gunaratnec Gayakwad b Meghna Singh 3 Chamari Athapaththu c Pooja Vastrakar b Harmanpreet Kaur 44 Hasini Perera b Gayakwad 39 Kavisha Dilharist Yastika Bhatia b Gayakwad 12 Harshitha Madavi b Harleen Deol 22 Nilakshi de Silva not out 48 Anushka Sanjeewani b Pooja Vastrakar 1 Ama Kanchanast Yastika Bhatia b Gayakwad 2 Oshadi Ranasinghe c Yastika Bhatia b Pooja Vastrakar 1 Rashmi de Silva b Meghna Singh 18 Inoka Ranaweera b Deepti Sharma 10 Extras (LB-7, W-9) 16 Total: (All out in 47.3 Overs) 216 Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-63, 3-99, 4-110, 5-146, 6-149, 7-152, 8-155, 9-183, 10-216.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 8-0-33-0, Meghna Singh 7-0-32-2, Deepti Sharma 8.3-0-47-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-36-3, Harmanpreet Kaur 5-0-21-1, Pooja Vastrakar 7-0-33-2, Harleen Deol 2-1-7-1

