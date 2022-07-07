Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd women's ODI

PTI | Pallekele | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:25 IST
Scoreboard: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd women's ODI
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Scoreboard of the third and final women's ODI between India and Sri Lanka here on Thursday. India Innings: Shafali Verma lbw b Rashmi de Silva 49 Smriti Mandhanac Anushka Sanjeewani b Kavisha Dilhari 6 Yastika Bhatia c Ama Kanchana b Ranaweera 30 Harleen Deolst Anushka Sanjeewani b Rashmi de Silva 1 Deepti Sharma Hasini Perera b O Ranasinghe 4 Harmanpreet Kaur c O Ranasinghe b Athapaththu 75 Richa Ghoshc Athapaththu b Ranaweera 2 Pooja Vastrakarnot out 56 Meghna Singhb Athapaththu 8 Renuka Singhb Ama Kanchana 2 Rajeshwari Gayakwadnot out 3 Extras: (W-17, NB-2) 19 Total: (For nine wickets in 50 Overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-89, 3-92, 4-94, 5-118, 6-124, 7-221, 8-242, 9-251.

Bowling: Ama Kanchana 9-0-63-1, Oshadi Ranasinghe 9-0-42-1, Kavisha Dilhari 8-0-30-1, Inoka Ranaweera 10-0-22-2, Rashmi Silva 6-0-53-2, Chamari Athapaththu 8-0-45-2.

Sri Lanka Innings: Vishmi Gunaratnec Gayakwad b Meghna Singh 3 Chamari Athapaththu c Pooja Vastrakar b Harmanpreet Kaur 44 Hasini Perera b Gayakwad 39 Kavisha Dilharist Yastika Bhatia b Gayakwad 12 Harshitha Madavi b Harleen Deol 22 Nilakshi de Silva not out 48 Anushka Sanjeewani b Pooja Vastrakar 1 Ama Kanchanast Yastika Bhatia b Gayakwad 2 Oshadi Ranasinghe c Yastika Bhatia b Pooja Vastrakar 1 Rashmi de Silva b Meghna Singh 18 Inoka Ranaweera b Deepti Sharma 10 Extras (LB-7, W-9) 16 Total: (All out in 47.3 Overs) 216 Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-63, 3-99, 4-110, 5-146, 6-149, 7-152, 8-155, 9-183, 10-216.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 8-0-33-0, Meghna Singh 7-0-32-2, Deepti Sharma 8.3-0-47-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-36-3, Harmanpreet Kaur 5-0-21-1, Pooja Vastrakar 7-0-33-2, Harleen Deol 2-1-7-1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022