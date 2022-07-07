Argentina must commit to IMF deal for Paris Club talks - source
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 18:25 IST
- Country:
- France
Argentina's new economy minister must give her commitment to an IMF program in order for the Paris Club to open talks on the South American country's debt, a Paris Club source said on Thursday.
"It's a precondition for any new agreement with Argentina," the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Argentina
- South American
Advertisement