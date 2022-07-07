Left Menu

Court sends three Dera followers to 3 years in prison in sacrilege case

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:01 IST
Court sends three Dera followers to 3 years in prison in sacrilege case
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Punjab's Moga district on Thursday sentenced three Dera Sacha Sauda followers to three years imprisonment in a sacrilege case.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Rahul Garg also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on Prithi Singh of Baghapurana. Amardeep Singh and Mithu Singh, both residents of Malke village, special public prosecutor Sukhdev Singh said over the phone.

However, two more accused -- Davinder Singh and Satnam Singh -- were acquitted for want of evidence, he said.

In November 2015, torn pages of 'bir' (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib were found strewn on the streets of Malke village in Moga.

Police had then registered a case under sections 295-A (intended to outrage religious feelings) and 295 (intent to insult the religion) of the Indian Penal Code.

In October 2018, the special investigation team of the Punjab Police led by then deputy inspector general Ranbir Singh Khatra arrested the five Dera followers in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022