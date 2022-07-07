Court sends three Dera followers to 3 years in prison in sacrilege case

A court in Punjab's Moga district on Thursday sentenced three Dera Sacha Sauda followers to three years imprisonment in a sacrilege case.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Rahul Garg also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on Prithi Singh of Baghapurana. Amardeep Singh and Mithu Singh, both residents of Malke village, special public prosecutor Sukhdev Singh said over the phone.

However, two more accused -- Davinder Singh and Satnam Singh -- were acquitted for want of evidence, he said.

In November 2015, torn pages of 'bir' (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib were found strewn on the streets of Malke village in Moga.

Police had then registered a case under sections 295-A (intended to outrage religious feelings) and 295 (intent to insult the religion) of the Indian Penal Code.

In October 2018, the special investigation team of the Punjab Police led by then deputy inspector general Ranbir Singh Khatra arrested the five Dera followers in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)