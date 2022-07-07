Left Menu

Bodies of missing woman, brother-in-law found hanging from tree

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:37 IST
A woman and her brother-in-law who had been missing for the last few days were found hanging from a tree in a forest near their village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Thursday.

Village women who had gone to the forest to gather twigs found the bodies of Mamta (26) and her brother-in-law Kunwar (27) late Wednesday evening, revenue officer Rakesh Deoli said.

The duo, residents of Pranmati village in Nanda Nagar block, had been missing since July 4, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

