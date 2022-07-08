Left Menu

NFL-Raiders name Morgan as first Black female president in NFL history

The Las Vegas Raiders have named Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team's new president, making her the first Black woman to hold that position in NFL history. "I am thrilled that Sandra has agreed to join the Raiders family," Davis said. "Her experience, integrity and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organization.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 03:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 03:06 IST
NFL-Raiders name Morgan as first Black female president in NFL history

The Las Vegas Raiders have named Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team's new president, making her the first Black woman to hold that position in NFL history. The Las Vegas native is a former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman and was most recently with the law firm Covington & Burling, LLP.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to join the Raiders at one of the most defining times in the team's history," Morgan said. "This team's arrival in Las Vegas has created a new energy and opportunities we never dreamed possible. I look forward to taking this team's integrity, spirit and commitment to excellence on the field into every facet of this organization."

Raiders owner Mark Davis, who moved the team to Las Vegas from Oakland in 2020, praised Morgan. "I am thrilled that Sandra has agreed to join the Raiders family," Davis said.

"Her experience, integrity and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organization. From the moment I met Sandra, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with. We are extremely lucky to have her at the helm." The franchise has seen rapid turnover in the position of team president recently.

Marc Badain abruptly left the role after 30 years with the organization one year ago and was replaced by Dan Ventrelle, who was fired in May. "Let me be clear -- I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed," Morgan said in a letter to members of the organization, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

"I've given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I've done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. "Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond the shortage; Australia expands fourth COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022