China military holds exercises around Taiwan, berates United States

China's military recently held joint combat readiness exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, the eastern command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said on Friday.

Recent U.S. support for Taiwan's 'separatist forces' is futile and will only disturb peace in the Taiwan Strait, Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the eastern theater command, said in the statement published on its official social media account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)