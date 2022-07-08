KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

Kolkata, July 08: SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.57,300.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.57,400.00 PerKg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,600.00 Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.48,950.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.49,700.00 Per 10 Gms.

