KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

Kolkata, July 08

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata, July 08: SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.57,300.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.57,400.00 PerKg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,600.00 Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.48,950.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.49,700.00 Per 10 Gms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

