KOLKATA BULLION OPENING
Kolkata, July 08 SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.57,300.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.57,400.00 PerKg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.51,600.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.48,950.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.49,700.00 Per 10 Gms.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata, July 08: SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.57,300.00 Per Kg.
SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.57,400.00 PerKg.
GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,600.00 Per 10 Gms.
GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.48,950.00 Per 10 Gms.
HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.49,700.00 Per 10 Gms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement