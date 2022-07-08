EAM Jaishankar meets French counterpart in Bali

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, focusing on various aspects of bilateral ties as well as ways to deal with major global challenges in the face of geopolitical turmoil.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers' conclave in the Indonesian city of Bali.

''My first meeting with my new French counterpart @MinColonna. Discussed our strong relationship and will work closely to realize its full possibilities. Also spoke about the challenges confronting the world today,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister began his two-day visit to Bali on Thursday.

On the first day of his visit, Jaishankar held talks with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, and Senegal.

The external affairs minister also met Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

The G-20 is a leading grouping that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 percent of the global GDP, 75 percent of global trade, and 60 percent of the population of the planet.

The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Each year, the Presidency invites guest countries, which take full part in the G20 exercise. Several international and regional organizations also participate, granting the forum an even broader representation.

