Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar meets French counterpart in Bali

Also spoke about the challenges confronting the world today, Jaishankar tweeted.The external affairs minister began his two-day visit to Bali on Thursday.On the first day of his visit, Jaishankar held talks with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa and Senegal.The external affairs minister also met Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.The G-20 is a leading grouping that brings together the worlds major economies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 12:22 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets French counterpart in Bali
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, focusing on various aspects of bilateral ties as well as ways to deal with major global challenges in the face of geopolitical turmoil.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers' conclave in the Indonesian city of Bali.

''My first meeting with my new French counterpart @MinColonna. Discussed our strong relationship and will work closely to realize its full possibilities. Also spoke about the challenges confronting the world today,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister began his two-day visit to Bali on Thursday.

On the first day of his visit, Jaishankar held talks with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, and Senegal.

The external affairs minister also met Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

The G-20 is a leading grouping that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 percent of the global GDP, 75 percent of global trade, and 60 percent of the population of the planet.

The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Each year, the Presidency invites guest countries, which take full part in the G20 exercise. Several international and regional organizations also participate, granting the forum an even broader representation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022