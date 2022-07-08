PM Modi to meet newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs today. He is likely to meet the MPs at 4.30 pm.

Twenty seven of fifty seven recently elected members of Rajya Sabha take oath today. Members from ten states take oath in nine languages Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, and Mukul Wasnik and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary were among those who took oath.

The members took oath in the presence of the Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. Twelve members took oath in Hindi, four in English, two each in Sanskrit, Kannada, Marathi and Oriya and one each in Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

During an interaction with some leaders and members of the House after the oath taking ceremony, the Chairman clarified that those elected members who are still to take oath also can vote in the Presidential election on July 18. He said they are deemed to be members of the House from the date of the notification and taking oath is only a prerequisite for the newly-elected members to participate in the proceedings of the House and of its Committees.

Naidu said that the ensuing monsoon session of Parliament will also be held as per COVID-19 protocol conforming to social distancing and safety norms. He urged the members to uphold the dignity and decorum of the House through meaningful deliberations while abiding by the rules and conventions. He advised the members to make proper use of the ample opportunities that will be available under various instruments of the House and to attend the House regularly during the sessions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)