BMC cancels 10 per cent water cut for Mumbai as stocks in lakes improve

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has decided to cancel the 10 percent water cut imposed in the city, as the catchment areas have received enough rainfall and there was sufficient water stock in lakes. The civic body has, however, appealed to citizens to use water cautiously till the time there is a sufficient increase in the water stock.

In view of the inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes supplying water to Mumbai, the BMC had imposed a 10 percent water cut in the city from June 27.

As per a release issued by the civic body, a total of 14,47,363 MLD water stock is required in seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. The stock had dipped by 9.10 percent on June 27.

The lakes have 25.94 percent, which is 3,75,415 MLD, water stock on Friday, the release stated.

Seven reservoirs Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi supply 385 crore liters of water to the megapolis.

