FACTBOX-Major episodes of violence against politicians in Japan

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:28 IST
Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, one of Japan's most influential politicians in modern times, died on Friday after being shot at a campaign event. The shooting of Abe has prompted shock and condemnation both in Japan and overseas.

Fatal attacks on national figures have been rare in Japan's post-war history. Below is a list of some of them: - In 1960, Nobusuke Kishi, then-prime minister, and Abe's maternal grandfather, was attacked by a knife-wielding assailant affiliated with right-wing groups. The assailant's motivation was not clear. Kishi survived because the blade missed major arteries.

The same year, Japan Socialist Party leader Inejiro Asanuma was stabbed to death at a political rally by a right-wing youth. - In 1990, former labor minister Hyosuke Niwa died of wounds inflicted by a deranged man, and then Nagasaki city major Hitoshi Motoshima was seriously injured after being shot by a right-winger.

- Another Nagasaki mayor Iccho Itoh was shot and killed in 2007 by a member of an organized crime group. - In 1992, a right-wing gunman fired shots at the Liberal Democratic Party's then-vice president Shin Kanemaru when he was wrapping up a speech. Kanemaru was uninjured.

- In 1994, there was an attempted shooting of then prime minister Morihiro Hosokawa by a right-wing extremist, but Hosokawa was unharmed. - In 1996, Yoshiro Yanagawa, the outspoken mayor of the small town Mitake was attacked at home and seriously injured. Police suspected organized crime in the bludgeoning of Yanagawa.

- In 2002, Democratic Party MP Kouki Ishii was stabbed in front of his house by a right-wing group representative and died. - The office and home of Koichi Kato, former secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party were set on fire and burned down in 2006.

