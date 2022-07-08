Left Menu

India to investigate phone tapping of NSE stock exchange employees

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:02 IST
India's Central Bureau of Investigation will probe a case against former senior officials of the National Stock Exchange and others for alleged illegal tapping of the telephones of exchange employees, the agency said on Friday.

The CBI conducted searches at 18 premises of the accused, it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

