Maha: Cannabis worth Rs 11 lakh seized in Thane, one held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The police have seized 110 kg of cannabis worth Rs 11 lakh and arrested one person for smuggling the contraband in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime unit V (Wagle Estate) laid a trap near Kapurbawdi fire station around 9 pm on Thursday and intercepted a tempo, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

The police team surrounded the tempo, nabbed the driver and searched the vehicle to find 10 gunny sacks containing the contraband, he said.

The police arrested tempo driver Ambalal Jagdish Jat and seized the substance worth Rs 11 lakh, the official said, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

