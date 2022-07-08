Left Menu

Putin orders talks on unified regional air defence with Kyrgyzstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered the defence and foreign ministries to begin talks with Kyrgyzstan on a common regional air defence system, according to the text of the order posted on a government website.

The countries do not have a common border.

