Putin orders talks on unified regional air defence with Kyrgyzstan
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:08 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered the defence and foreign ministries to begin talks with Kyrgyzstan on a common regional air defence system, according to the text of the order posted on a government website.
The countries do not have a common border.
