Australia foreign minister says China talks important first step
Australia's foreign minister said bilateral talks with her Chinese counterpart on Friday, the first such meeting in three years, were an important first step towards stabilizing relations.
"We've made decisions on the basis of our interest and China's interest. It will take time and effort," Penny Wong said in a live-streamed briefing, discussing a bilateral meeting with counterpart Wang Yi that took place on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Bali.
