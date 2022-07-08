Left Menu

J&K LG cancels sub-inspector recruitment, suggests probe

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Friday cancelled the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment process in the state and has recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

ANI | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:30 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Friday cancelled the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment process in the state and has recommended a CBI probe into the selection process. "JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It's a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment," he said in a tweet.

The cancellation comes amidst allegations of irregularities in the selection procedure. He said that a new recruitment process will be implemented in case any anomalies are discovered during the investigation.

On June 4, the Jammu and Kashmir Selection Board announced the list of 1,200 successful candidates. Over 97,000 people took the exam for the positions. However, shortly after the results were announced online, unsuccessful candidates staged a protest on the streets, accusing the recruitment process of indulging in fraudulent means of selection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

