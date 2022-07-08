Man dies as house collapses in J-K’s Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A 60-year-old man was killed when a house collapsed after being hit by a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Friday, officials said.
The incident took place in the mountainous Mandi area of the district, they said.
The man was buried under the debris and his body was recovered by the locals, the officials said.
Authorities announced an assistance of Rs 10,000 to the family of the deceased from the Red Cross fund, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tourist guide drowns, trekker missing in Kashmir
Army holds seminar on Agnipath for youth in J-K’s Poonch
Pak rejects India’s plan to hold meeting of G20 countries in Kashmir: Foreign Office
Migrant Kashmiri pandit employees continue to protest for their relocation outside of Valley
J-K highway reopened, stranded vehicles allowed towards Kashmir