Man dies as house collapses in J-K’s Poonch

A 60-year-old man was killed when a house collapsed after being hit by a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place in the mountainous Mandi area of the district, they said.

The man was buried under the debris and his body was recovered by the locals, the officials said.

Authorities announced an assistance of Rs 10,000 to the family of the deceased from the Red Cross fund, they said.

