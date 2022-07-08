Left Menu

Man with bat killed while confronting windshield cleaners

A man was shot and killed after swinging a baseball bat during a confrontation with people who were cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection, according to police.The bat-wielding man Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Baltimore was driving through an intersection near the citys Inner Harbour on Thursday afternoon when he encountered so-called squeegee workers and had a heated interaction, Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters.

PTI | Baltimore | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:47 IST
Man with bat killed while confronting windshield cleaners
  • Country:
  • United States

A man was shot and killed after swinging a baseball bat during a confrontation with people who were cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection, according to police.

The bat-wielding man — Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Baltimore — was driving through an intersection near the city's Inner Harbour on Thursday afternoon when he encountered so-called squeegee workers and had a heated interaction, Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters. Police released Reynolds' name and hometown on Friday.

Squeegee workers, also known as squeegee kids, consist mostly of teens from low-income neighbourhoods who clean drivers' windshields at intersections in exchange for money. Some drivers in Baltimore have complained about them.

Reynolds drove through the intersection, parked his car and came back with a baseball bat, Harrison said.

“He swung the bat at one or more of those squeegee workers. In return, one of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun and fired, striking this male victim,” the commissioner said, adding that police didn't know if Reynolds hit anyone with the bat.

Reynolds, who was white, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The workers fled the scene on foot, Harrison said. No arrests had been made as of late Thursday afternoon.

A witness told The Baltimore Sun that he saw a squeegee worker shoot Reynolds after he got out of his car with the bat. Cody Bro, who was visiting Baltimore for a convention, said he saw the driver “arguing with one of the squeegee people — the people who squeegee your windows.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022