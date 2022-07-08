Left Menu

Journalist found dead in South Andaman

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 08-07-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 21:36 IST
Noted journalist Zubair Ahmed was found dead in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, police said on Friday.

The body of Ahmed, the editor of weekly news magazine The Light of Andamans, was found hanging on Thursday at the Crescent Public School in South Andaman, they said.

Police said they suspect Ahmed, 55, died by suicide at the school he ran.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

Condoling Ahmed's death, MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma said he was a fearless journalist who had the courage to call a spade a spade.

''Zubair Ahmed was a well-read person and had an excellent command over English. Because of his knowledge, objective thinking and brilliant writing power he was well known among national as well as international media fraternity,'' he said.

Ahmed not only motivated thousands of people as a journalist but also contributed massively as an educationist to the islands, he added.

