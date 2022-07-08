Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm: NATION DEL93 ABE-LDALL TRIBUTES India pays tributes to its 'great friend' Shinzo Abe; state mourning on July 9 New Delhi: India on Friday announced a day of mourning as a mark of respect to its ''great friend'' ex-Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, whom President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as a statesman and an outstanding leader.

DEL107 JK-AMARNATH-2NDLD CLOUDBURST 10 killed in cloudburst near Amarnath shrine Srinagar: At least 10 persons were killed when a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas triggered flash floods Friday evening that also damaged 25 tents and three community kitchens, police officials said.

DEL97 PM-GROWTH Real growth not possible without inclusiveness: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that real growth was not possible without inclusiveness as he recalled various initiatives taken by his government during the last eight years.

DEL57 SC-LDALL JOURNALIST SC grants interim bail for five days to Alt News co-founder Zubair in UP Police FIR but he will be in custody in a Delhi case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted five-day interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments but he will remain in custody as per the order of a Delhi court in another case.

DEL73 VACCINE-CHILDREN NTAGI panel recommends use of Covid vaccines Corbevax, Covaxin for kids aged 5-12 years New Delhi: The NTAGI's Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) approved the use of COVID-19 vaccines Corbevax and Covaxin for children aged between five and 12 years, official sources said on Friday.

DEL89 ED-AMNESTY-2NDLD PENALTY ED slaps Rs 61.72 cr FEMA penalty against Amnesty India, ex-CEO Aakar Patel New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday said it has issued a penalty of more than Rs 61 crore against Amnesty India and its former head Aakar Patel for allegedly contravening the Indian foreign exchange law.

DEL100 CBI-3RDLD COMMISSIONER NSE CBI books ex-Mumbai top cop in NSE scam, accuses his company of tapping phones of bourse employees New Delhi: Former NSE top bosses Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna had roped in a company founded by the now retired Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to snoop on the stock market employees by illegally intercepting their phones calls, the CBI has alleged in a recent FIR against them.

MDS15 KA-LD RAINS Rains continue to pound several parts of Karnataka, 12 dead since June 1 Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a total 12 people have lost their lives so far in various rain-related incidents since June 1, as torrential rains continue to batter several parts of the state.

LEGAL LGD14 SC-2NDLD ANCHOR No coercive action against TV news anchor in doctored clip case: SC New Delhi: In a relief to TV news anchor Rohit Ranjan, the Supreme Court on Friday restrained various state authorities from taking coercive steps against him to take him in custody in connection with multiple FIRs for playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the telecast of a programme on July 1.

LGD16 SC-2NDLD SHIV SENA SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear on July 11 a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction challenging the appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister of Maharashtra. BUSINESS DEL74 BIZ-LD ATF-TAX Govt exempts excise duty on ATF purchases by Indian carriers for overseas flights New Delhi: The government has exempted domestic airlines flying overseas from paying excise duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), bringing them at parity with international carriers. DEL72 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves fall USD 5.008 bln to USD 588.314 bln Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 5.008 billion to USD 588.314 billion in the week ended July 1, according to RBI data released on Friday. FOREIGN FGN90 ABE-ASSASSINATION-SOUTH ASIA-2NDLD REAX Leaders from South Asia express shock over former Japan PM Shinzo Abe's assassination Colombo/Kathmandu: Prominent South Asian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, on Friday expressed shock and anguish over the assassination of Shinzo Abe, hailing the former Japanese prime minister for his contributions towards bolstering bilateral ties and regional economic development.

FGN100 UK-SUNAK Rishi Sunak launches bid to succeed Boris Johnson as UK PM London: Rishi Sunak, the former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, on Friday formally launched his leadership bid to succeed Boris Johnson as the new Conservative Party leader and future British Prime Minister. By Aditi Khanna.

