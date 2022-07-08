UP: Student returning from coaching shot at in Saharanpur

A student returning from a coaching center was seriously injured after being shot by unidentified miscreants in Gangoh police station area of Saharanpur district on Friday, police said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said that unknown miscreants opened fire on Mukand (20), who was returning from coaching on Dudhla Marg. The attackers fled the spot after firing. Quoting the students accompanying Mukand, he said that the attackers first fired several rounds in air to spread panic. Mukand's father had been the driver of BJP MP Pradeep Chaudhary in the past, the SP said. Rai said that the injured student is currently undergoing treatment and the police are probing the matter.

The reason for the attack is believed to be rivalry among the students, he said, adding that the situation would become clear after the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)