Elderly woman found dead in Delhi house, juvenile kin apprehended

An 80-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Friday, police said.

A juvenile, who is a family member of the deceased, has been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

Police received information about the murder around 11 am, they said.

She was found lying on the bed in her house in BS block with her throat partially slit. No other injury was apparently visible, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Her ornaments and other household articles were intact and prima facie, the assailant had a friendly entry into the house, the DCP said.

A case under section 302 (murder) was registered at Shalimar Bagh police station and investigation taken up, the officer added.

Police checked the footage of CCTV cameras and four teams were formed to work out the case, they said.

During investigation, a juvenile, who is family member of the victim, has been apprehended. He fell into bad company. He was demanding money from the woman and when she refused, he killed her. Further investigation is in progress, Rangnani said.

According to police, the juvenile came to her house on Thursday night and killed her.

Sundari, the neighbour of the elderly woman, said she called the victim's daughter when she found her air conditioner was still on till 9.30 am.

''The deceased generally used to get up early around 7 am. However, I noticed around 9.30 am that the AC of her room was on and she was not responding when I called her. Her door was also found locked from outside. Thereafter, I informed her daughter Yashoda who came here and opened the door. The moment she entered the room, she saw her lying on bed in a pool of blood and started crying. Later, police were informed.

''The victim was very nice woman and I had a special bonding with her. She loved my granddaughter a lot and used to play with her all day. On Thursday around 10 pm, she came home and told me that the she was not well. Later, she went to sleep after locking the main door of her house and that was the last time I saw her,'' Sundari said.

The woman is survived by four sons, she said.

Another neighbour Nandini said the woman had moved to the flat last year. ''I used to talk to her sometimes and she was very nice. I have been living here for the past 27 years and nothing like this has happened before,'' she said.

