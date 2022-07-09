Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. agency to open probe into fatal Florida Tesla crash

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday it will open a special investigation into a Florida crash on Wednesday that killed a 66-year-old Tesla driver and a 67-year-old passenger. A 2015 Tesla rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer in the Gainesville area at a rest area off Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Both people in the Tesla, who were from Lompoc, California, were pronounced dead at the scene. A patrol spokesman said it was unclear if Autopilot was in use.

Four U.S. border agency employees could face discipline over treatment of Haitian migrants

Four employees from U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have been referred for disciplinary review over their treatment of Haitian migrants who they sought to push back across the Rio Grande using horses last September, CBP officials said on Friday as the agency released a more than 500-page report on a widely filmed and photographed incident. CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said at a press conference the disciplinary process related to the Sept. 19 incident was ongoing and did not identify the employees.

Invasion of giant African land snails puts Florida on offensive

Hundreds of giant African land snails have turned up on Florida's Gulf Coast, officials said on Friday, threatening to destroy a vast array of plants and trees, and posing the risk of transmitting a rare type of meningitis to humans. The snail, native to East Africa, is one of the most damaging in the world, eating at least 500 different types of plants, tree bark, and even paint and stucco on houses, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website said.

U.S. court says some Trump financial records must be handed to House panel

A U.S. appeals court on Friday largely upheld a congressional subpoena seeking financial records from former President Donald Trump’s accounting firm Mazars, but said some of the lawmakers' requests went too far. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously ruled https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/zgvomxwgdvd/DCCMazars.pdf that the Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee can obtain records from a period surrounding Trump's 2016 campaign and his time in office.

Man arrested over alleged threat to Colorado's top election official

Colorado state police arrested a man accused of threatening the state's top election official, court records showed on Friday, the first such detention since authorities began strengthening laws on election-related threats last year. Kirk Wertz, 52, was arrested on Wednesday night and placed in Denver's jail, the records show. He faces a felony charge of "retaliation" against an elected official.

Uvalde mayor disputes report that police missed chance to shoot gunman before massacre

Uvalde's mayor is disputing a report about the May 24 school shooting that said a police officer awaiting a supervisor's permission to fire his rifle missed a chance to take out the shooter who went on to massacre 19 children and two teachers. But the director of the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) stood by his organization's findings on Friday, saying they were based on multiple statements given to state investigators by the officer in question and corroborated by his supervising officer on the scene.

At CIA headquarters, Biden lauds U.S. intelligence for Putin warnings

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday thanked staff at the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency for warning the world about Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to invade Ukraine, and hailed what he called the "quiet bravery" of America's spies. Marking the CIA's 75th anniversary, Biden said he had been involved with the agency for 52 of those years, first as a junior senator on a 1975 committee set up to investigate mind control experiments and other abuses by the agency.

Police called to Highland Park shooting suspect's family home many times over years

Authorities were called to the home of the Highland Park shooting suspect's parents numerous times between 2010 and 2014, according to police records released on Friday as funerals took place for three of those killed at a July 4 parade. Most of the nine incidents documented by the Highland Park, Illinois, police involved allegations of verbal or physical altercations between the suspect's parents, Robert Crimo Jr. and Denise Pesina. The incidents were first reported by the Chicago Tribune.

Gun groups challenge California ban on firearms marketing to kids

The publisher of a youth shooting magazine and several gun-rights groups filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging a recently enacted California law banning the marketing of guns to minors by manufacturers and others in the firearms industry. In a lawsuit https://tmsnrt.rs/3nR28M2 filed in federal court in Los Angeles, the publisher Junior Shooters and groups including the Second Amendment Foundation argued that the law violated their free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

U.S. warns airlines it may issue regulations barring child seating fees

The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday https://www.transportation.gov/individuals/aviation-consumer-protection/family-seating/June-2022-notice warned airlines it may issue regulations prohibiting them from charging extra fees to allow young children to sit next to accompanying family members. The agency, citing a 2016 law that required it to review U.S. airline family seating policies, issued a notice urging airlines to ensure children age 13 or younger are seated next to an accompanying adult with no additional charge to the maximum extent practicable, and said it could take regulatory action later this year after it reviews airline policies.

