Trump says he is terminating any pardons, commutations signed by Biden using autopen

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is terminating all documents, including pardons, signed by his predecessor Joe Biden using an autopen signature.

The autopen is a device used to replicate a person's signature with precision, typically for high-volume or ceremonial documents. It has been employed by presidents of both major parties to sign letters and proclamations.

"Anyone receiving 'Pardons,' 'Commutations,' or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

