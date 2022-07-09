China's Xi sends condolences on death of Japan's Abe - state media
China's President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese state media reported.
