95 pc of poll promises fulfilled: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday claimed that in the last three years his government has fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made by the party in the 2019 election manifesto. Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day plenary of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the Chief Minister spoke about the 13-year journey of YSRCP, where the leaders and cadres gave "blood and sweat to the party".

"I salute the people of Andhra Pradesh and our cadres for their support. We came across many hurdles in the last 13 years of our journey, which resulted in a landslide victory three years ago," said Reddy. The chief minister reiterated that it was the blessing of the people of Andhra Pradesh, which made the party and government work towards development, welfare, and social justice.

He said that the people have stood behind the party as a strong pillar, and led it to a landslide victory in the 2019 general elections. "We have fulfilled 95 per cent of promises on our manifesto without discrimination of caste, creed, and religion. Our government has shown the door for change, development, and prosperity for the state," he said.

"I stand strong with the people of Andhra Pradesh," said Reddy while explaining the issues faced by the government during the COVID. He said that amidst the pandemic, the state government had handled the hurdles and other issues about the welfare of the people.

"I wish that resolutions, discussions, and speeches in the plenary will be useful for all of us," he added. The plenary was held for the first time after YSRCP came to power.

The first day of the plenary event saw a sea of supporters. The massive crowd welcomed the Chief Minister and party leaders who spoke about the journey of YSRCP in the state and its welfare measures initiated in line with social justice. The two-day plenary event attracted lakhs of people. A blood donation camp, medical camp, and registration desks have been arranged for people attending the event.

The event saw an attendance of over 1.5 lakh YSRCP cadres who travelled from across the state on day one. An additional three lakh people are expected on the second day of the event. (ANI)

