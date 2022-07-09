Left Menu

Maoist wanted in SP's killing nabbed in Jharkhand

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 09-07-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 10:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Maoist wanted in the 2013 killing of the then Pakur Superintendent of Police Amarjeet Balihar has been nabbed in Giridih district of Jharkhand, a police statement said.

The arrested Maoist, identified as Nandlal Soren alias Hitesh alias Pavitra da alias Vijay da, was a member of the Special Area Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit and was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, it said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising Jharkhand Police and CRPF personnel raided Kodadih village in Pirtand Police Station area and nabbed him, the statement said.

The 55-year-old Maoist is wanted in over 30 cases. He was wanted in the killing of Balihar and other police personnel in an ambush in 2013, and the killing of six polling and police personnel and looting their firearms during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Soren has never been jailed before but his wife and fellow Maoist Chandmuni Murmu has been in prison in connection with three cases in Dumka district, it said.

The arrested Maoist's nephew, Chaman alias Lambu, is also a wanted red rebel active in Saranda area of West Singhbhum district and carries a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

Soren's squad members Prasant Majhi, Sudhir Kisku alias Suleiman and Prabha di have already been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

