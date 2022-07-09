Left Menu

Russia assembling reserve forces near Ukraine for future offensive, says British intelligence

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 11:06 IST
Russia is moving reserve forces from across the country and assembling them near Ukraine for future offensive operations, British military intelligence said on Saturday.

A large proportion of the new Russian infantry units are probably deploying with MT-LB armored vehicles taken from long-term storage as their primary transport, Britain's Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

