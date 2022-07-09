Left Menu

Organisations should focus on up-skilling employees: C K Ranganathan

Organisations should focus heavily on up-skilling and re-skilling their employees and hire people for attitude more than skills, noted industrialist and president of All India Management Association C K Ranganathan said.

Updated: 09-07-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 16:30 IST
Organisations should focus heavily on up-skilling and re-skilling their employees and hire people for attitude more than skills, noted industrialist and president of All India Management Association C K Ranganathan said. At the 20th Madras Management Association Award and Managerial Excellence function held here recently, he said the changing consumer behaviour and adaption to digitisation should be the top priorities for organisations.

Ranganathan, chairman and managing director of consumer goods major CavinKare Ltd suggested, ''organisations must focus heavily on up-skilling and re-skilling their employees and hire people for attitude, more than skills.

Employees joining an organisation must be fast learners and agile in their approach,'' he said in a press release.

Wabtec Corporation senior vice president and region leader Sujatha Narayan said, ''setting the strategy, ensuring executional excellence and taking care of people are the three pillars on which a sound organisation should be built.'' The management must build a good team and leave the execution part to it, she said. ''In Wabtec, we have no individual awards. We give awards only to teams and more so, for cross-functional teams,'' she said.

Murugappa Group company Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI) and TANFAC Industries bagged the top honours under the manufacturing category, while NTECL Ltd -- a joint venture between National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) won award in the services category.

The award focuses on excellence in managerial thinking, action and is designed to recognise companies and institutions with corporate offices in southern states, the release said.

