Maharashtra reports 2,760 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Maharashtra reported 2,760 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Saturday. According to the state Public Health Department, there are 18,672 active COVID cases in the state while 2,934 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday.

Out of the total active cases in the state, only Pune has 6,371 active COVID patients followed by Mumbai with 4,115 cases. With this, the total number of recovered patients from COVID-19 in the state increased to 78,34,785 and the recovery rate stood at 97.92 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported 18,840 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. Active cases now stand at 1,25,028 constituting 0.29 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The daily positivity rate of 4.14 per cent.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 16,104 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the country to 4,29,53,980. The rate of recovery currently is 98.51 per cent. A total of 43 patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the country has gone up to 5,25,386.

As many as 4,54,778 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests conducted so far has increased to 86.61 crores. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 12,26,795 COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccine doses jabbed to date are 1,98,65,36,288.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. Following the surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. (ANI)

