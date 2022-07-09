Left Menu

Punjab Police conducts cordon and search operations across state

In order to infuse fear among the anti-social elements and instil a sense of safety and security among the common people, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Saturday led the entire Punjab Police Force to conduct Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in all the 28 Police districts of Punjab, said Office of Director General of Police (DGP).

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-07-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 20:37 IST

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to infuse fear among the anti-social elements and instil a sense of safety and security among the common people, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Saturday led the entire Punjab Police Force to conduct Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in all the 28 Police districts of Punjab, said Office of Director General of Police (DGP). The operation was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm simultaneously across the state and ADGP/IGP rank officers from Punjab Police Headquarters were deputed in each Police district to personally supervise the operation. The CPs/SSPs had identified notorious/infamous mohallas/villages where drugs are prevalent or certain areas which have become shelter/safe haven for criminals and anti-social elements, to carry out this operation amid massive deployment of the police force, the Office of Director General of Police informed.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, who had joined ADGP Law and Order Ishwar Singh in Mohali to conduct operations in different societies here, said that with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and gangsters, such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and Gangsters rooted out from Punjab. DIG Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP SAS Nagar Vivek Sheel Soni also accompanied the DGP on the spot.

"Since we have tightened the noose around drug smugglers and gangsters, I would warn such anti-social elements to voluntarily leave the state otherwise the Punjab Police will deal them with a heavy hand," the DGP said. Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the operation, DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the topmost priority of the Punjab Government is to further strengthen the fight against drugs to make Punjab a drug-free state besides eliminating gangster culture, maintaining law and order, and detection of crime. He said that basic policing which includes keeping vigil in vulnerable spots and advance preparation to tackle any untoward situation would be revived and Police Stations will be upgraded.

Answering a query on harassment of residents during this operation, he said that the operation is being conducted for residents' safety and security and Residents Welfare Societies were also taken into confidence before conducting this operation. "We have strictly instructed all the Police Personnel to deal with every resident in a friendly and polite manner while conducting door-to-door checking during the course of this operation," said DGP Gaurav Yadav, while adding that Residents have appreciated this effort of the Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, such operations will also help in activating and mobilising the Police force by making direct contact with the public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

